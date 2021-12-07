Crimson Tide Signs Master Service Deal For Compass Group's Non-UK Operations; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Crimson Tide Plc (TIDE.L), the provider of the mpro5 solution, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement or MSA with food service company Compass Group (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) for its non-UK based operations.

The company said the contract underpins opportunities for future sales of mpro5 to Compass Group's operations across 45 countries in over 55,000 locations.

Following the MSA, Crimson Tide announced its first contract with Compass Group's Danish operations. Following an initial pilot project, this deployment reflects an expanded number of users and wider use of mpro5 to include Compass' first IoT enabled sites.

Barrie Whipp, Chairman said, "We have proved the value of mpro5 with Compass Group in the UK over a number of years. This Master Service Agreement allows other Compass locations to easily add mpro5 to their operations to enjoy the great benefits in food safety and compliance that our solution affords."

In London, Crimson Tide shares were trading at 2.90 pence, up 3.61 percent.

