Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film -report

Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun," as has been done in media reports.

“It was a legit gun,” Carmack-Altwies told the paper. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

The prosecutor said an "enormous amount of bullets" had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition.

