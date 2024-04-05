CRIF Banking on Banks 2025 Report Financial services on the road to 2030

The economic and geopolitical situation will redefine the consumer experience in the next five years. By 2030, the financial industry will look markedly different.

From economic shocks and geopolitical instability to surging costs and rapid technological advancement, the pressures on banks, insurers, and other financial services providers have been both profound and unrelenting.

In this report, CRIF looks toward 2030, and one thing becomes clear: innovation must go hand-in-hand with accountability. Technological advancement vs. human confidence.

AI promises greater speed, scale, and personalization, and while one in five (18%) European consumers say they would most likely turn to it for advice on products and services to buy, opinion is split, as a quarter (24%) say they would be least likely to rely on AI for financial guidance.

Similarly, by 2030 a quarter of European consumers said they will likely make more decisions around providers based on their ethics, values and transparency, suggesting that there is a clear need for providers to promote trust, transparency, and human oversight of new services, like those powered by AI.



Managing money with AI: smart move or risky bet?

The adoption of AI-related tools and services is accelerating across Europe. For many financial institutions, AI offers a clear route to cost reduction, cited by more than two-thirds of banking professionals who currently use it. AI is already being prominently deployed for data analysis, staff support, to enhance customer AI-assistant services, and even to better protect from cyber risks.

Despite the evidence from sector professionals surrounding the benefits AI presents, consumer sentiment remains mixed. Two-thirds (67%) of Europeans worry that greater reliance on AI could increase their vulnerability to fraud, while 64% are concerned about data privacy breaches and potential errors in financial decision-making. By contrast, 44% of consumers believe AI could help banks better detect and combat fraud, such as deepfake scams, AI-generated phishing emails and voice cloning for social engineering. This is especially true for younger generations, where 50% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials share this view. While AI is still met with skepticism by certain demographics, clearly there is a growing recognition among younger consumers of its potential to strengthen services and security when implemented effectively.

It’s also clear that consumer openness to AI-powered services varies heavily by market and generation. For instance, while 43% of consumers say they would use an AI-powered assistant to receive a faster service. Younger generations such as Gen Z (53%) and millennials (51%) are much more open to engaging with an AI assistant if it means quicker, more efficient services.

These demographics display a more positive sentiment towards AI overall, with 45% of Gen Z consumers saying they would prefer to use financial providers that embrace the latest AI innovations, compared with just 31% across all age groups.

By 2030, the industry will have undergone significant changes. Financial pressures will impact consumer behavior in three main ways:

Security and trust concerns will intensify Instability will foster consolidation The future will be digital-first, but with a human touch.

For the full report: https://crif.co.uk/news-events/resources-white-papers/banking-on-banks-report-2025-financial-services-on-the-road-to-2030/