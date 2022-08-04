Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cricut:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$159m ÷ (US$966m - US$233m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Cricut has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:CRCT Return on Capital Employed August 4th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cricut's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cricut.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cricut Tell Us?

In terms of Cricut's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, three years ago it was 40%. However it looks like Cricut might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Cricut has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Cricut is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 80% over the last year. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Cricut does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

