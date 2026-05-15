Cricut (MUN:398) Price Target Decreased by 51.71% to 3.22

The average one-year price target for Cricut (MUN:398) has been revised to 3,22 € / share. This is a decrease of 51.71% from the prior estimate of 6,67 € dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,73 € to a high of 3,67 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.90% from the latest reported closing price of 3,46 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 46.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 398 is 0.01%, an increase of 72.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 33,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,068K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,018K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,836K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,417K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 982K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 78.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 398 by 267.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.