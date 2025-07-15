Cricut, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Cricut will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT.

Cricut, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, after the U.S. markets close. The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time the same day, with a live broadcast available on its investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the audio call to receive dial-in details. Cricut, known for its creative technology and smart cutting machines, aims to support a community of users passionate about DIY projects and will continue to provide updates through its investor relations website and blog.

Announcement of financial results reporting date indicates transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

Management's intention to host a conference call and webcast allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts.

The live webcast and audio call offer accessible information to a broad audience, enhancing investor relations.

Timing of the earnings report might indicate the company is preparing to disclose disappointing financial results, raising concerns among investors.



The requirement for pre-registration to access theearnings callcould limit participation and transparency for some investors and stakeholders.



The emphasis on monitoring the investor relations website and blog for updates may suggest that important information could be missed if stakeholders do not actively check these resources.

When will Cricut announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Cricut will announce its financial results on August 5, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

How can I listen to Cricut'searnings call

You can listen to theearnings callby pre-registering for the audio call and accessing the webcast on Cricut's investor relations website.

What time is Cricut's Q2earnings conference call

The conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 5, 2025.

Where can I find Cricut's investor relations information?

Cricut's investor relations information is available on their investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

What products does Cricut offer?

Cricut offers smart cutting machines, design software, tools like Cricut EasyPress®, and a variety of materials for DIY projects.

$CRCT Insider Trading Activity

$CRCT insiders have traded $CRCT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARORA ASHISH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,273,295 shares for an estimated $7,705,517.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $CRCT stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRCT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRCT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRCT forecast page.

$CRCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.9.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $4.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.8 on 03/06/2025

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





A live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Cricut’s investor relations website at



https://investor.cricut.com/



. A webcast replay will be available after the live event.





To access the audio call, please pre-register using this link:



Cricut Q2 2025 Earnings Pre-Registration



. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.







About Cricut, Inc.







Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker



®



series, the Cricut Explore



®



series, Cricut Joy



®



, and Cricut Venture



®



— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress



®



, the Infusible Ink



®



system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.





Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (



https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/



) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.







Contacts:







Press







pr@cricut.com







Investor Relations





Jim Suva







investors@cricut.com







Source: Cricut, Inc.



