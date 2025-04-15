Cricut, Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Cricut to report Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, with conference call at 3 PM MT.

Cricut, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 6, 2025, after U.S. markets close. Following the release, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the results. The live webcast can be accessed through Cricut's investor relations website, with a replay available afterward. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the audio call to receive a unique PIN for entry. Cricut emphasizes its mission of helping users lead creative lives through its innovative hardware and design software, fostering a strong community of creators.

Cricut is preparing to report its first quarter financial results for 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to communicating financial performance with stakeholders.

The planned conference call and webcast for discussion of the financial results demonstrates Cricut's engagement with investors and willingness to address their concerns directly.

The company emphasizes its innovative product offerings and strong community support, highlighting its position as a leader in the creative technology sector.

None

When will Cricut report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Cricut will report its financial results for the first quarter on May 6, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

What time is the Cricut Q1 2025earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025.

How can I access the Cricutearnings callwebcast?

Theearnings callwill be available for live streaming on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

Do I need to register for the audio call?

Yes, you need to pre-register to access the audio call. A confirmation email will provide dial-in details and a unique PIN.

Where can I find more information about Cricut's financial disclosures?

Cricut shares financial information on its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog at https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/.

$CRCT insiders have traded $CRCT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

ARORA ASHISH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 698,556 shares for an estimated $3,973,917 .

. LEN BLACKWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $320,607 .

. DONALD B. OLSEN (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $156,990

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $CRCT stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





A live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Cricut’s investor relations website at



https://investor.cricut.com/



. A webcast replay will be available after the live event.





To access the audio call, please pre-register using this link:



Cricut Q1 2025 Earnings Pre-Registration



. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.







About Cricut, Inc.







Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker



®



series, the Cricut Explore



®



series, Cricut Joy



®



, and Cricut Venture



®



— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress



®



, the Infusible Ink



®



system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.





Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (



https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/



) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.







Contacts:







Press





Caitlin Hadley







pr@cricut.com







Investor Relations





Jim Suva







investors@cricut.com







Source: Cricut, Inc.



