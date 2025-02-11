Cricut, Inc. to Release Q4 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Cricut, Inc. will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for that afternoon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRCT Insider Trading Activity

$CRCT insiders have traded $CRCT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARORA ASHISH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 616,148 shares for an estimated $3,564,941 .

. DONALD B. OLSEN (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $386,610 .

. LEN BLACKWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $320,607.

$CRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $CRCT stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





A live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Cricut’s investor relations website at



https://investor.cricut.com/



. A webcast replay will be available after the live event.





To access the audio call, please pre-register using this link:



Cricut Q4 2024 Earnings Pre-Registration



. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.







About Cricut, Inc.







Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker



®



series, the Cricut Explore



®



series, Cricut Joy™, and Cricut Venture™ — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress



®



, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.





Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (



https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/



) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.







Contacts:







Press





Caitlin Hadley







pr@cricut.com







Investor Relations





Jim Suva







investors@cricut.com







Source: Cricut, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.