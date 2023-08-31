Cricut Inc - (CRCT) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 8.03

The average one-year price target for Cricut Inc - (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been revised to 8.03 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.15% from the latest reported closing price of 9.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut Inc -. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 61.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCT is 0.16%, a decrease of 36.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.26% to 30,200K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 14,886K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,091K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 909K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 56.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 147.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 730K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 32.56% over the last quarter.

Cricut Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cricut is an American brand of cutting plotters, or computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters. The machines are used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials such as leather, matboard, and wood.

