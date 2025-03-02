CRICUT Earnings Preview: Recent $CRCT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CRICUT ($CRCT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $220,801,440 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

CRICUT Insider Trading Activity

CRICUT insiders have traded $CRCT stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARORA ASHISH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 626,250 shares for an estimated $3,586,160 .

. LEN BLACKWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $320,607 .

. DONALD B. OLSEN (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $156,990

CRICUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of CRICUT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

