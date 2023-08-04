Cricut Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRCT

In trading on Friday, shares of Cricut Inc (Symbol: CRCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.24, changing hands as low as $10.00 per share. Cricut Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRCT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.02 per share, with $17.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.19.

