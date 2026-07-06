Cricut About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CRCT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/7/26, Cricut Inc (Symbol: CRCT) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.10, payable on 7/21/26. As a percentage of CRCT's recent stock price of $4.44, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of Cricut Inc to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when CRCT shares open for trading on 7/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRCT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRCT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.735 per share, with $6.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.45.

In Monday trading, Cricut Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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Further CRCT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.