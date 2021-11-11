Cricket-Yorkshire chief executive Arthur resigns amid racism controversy

Adds details

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur has resigned with immediate effect in the latest fallout from the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The club have appointed Paul Hudson as interim chief executive.

"Today (11 November) the Board at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has accepted the resignation of Mark Arthur as CEO. We thank him for his tenure," said Yorkshire chairman Kamlesh Patel.

"This is an important moment for the Club which is ready to move forward with new leadership, which will be vital in driving the change we urgently need."

Arthur added: "I've had eight fantastic years at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, working alongside an outstanding group of people, and together achieving many highlights."

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and a former captain of the England Under-19s, last year said he was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire and contemplated taking his own life, and had recently called for the resignation of Arthur.

