World Markets

Cricket-Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Yadav will replace Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 during their camp in Bengaluru. He was due to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday.

The ODI series is due to be played from Jan. 19-23 after the three-test series. The test series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match by 113 runs before South Africa bounced back to claim the second by seven wickets.

Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second test, the BCCI added.

India will be captained by KL Rahul in the ODI series.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular