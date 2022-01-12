Cricket-Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

Jan 12 (Reuters) - India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Yadav will replace Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 during their camp in Bengaluru. He was due to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday.

The ODI series is due to be played from Jan. 19-23 after the three-test series. The test series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match by 113 runs before South Africa bounced back to claim the second by seven wickets.

Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second test, the BCCI added.

India will be captained by KL Rahul in the ODI series.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

