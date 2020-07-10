Cricket-Windies in charge against England in first test

Updates at tea

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 10 (Reuters) - West Indies opened up a 31-run lead over England, with five first innings wickets in hand, as they reached 235 for five at tea on the third day of the first test on Friday.

A 49-run partnership between Roston Chase (27) and Shane Dowrich (30) saw West Indies past England's total after they had lost two wickets following lunch.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite's 65 laid the foundations for West Indies but England will want to take advantage of the second new ball in the evening session.

Resuming on 57 for one, Brathwaite and Shai Hope made steady progress for the first hour, but Hope was fortunate that a plumb lbw to Jofra Archer was overturned when the review found that the England paceman had no-balled.

Hope departed not long after, however, when he attempted to drive off-spinner Dom Bess, edging straight to England captain Ben Stokes at first slip for 16.

Brathwaite's 125 ball, 184 minutes innings ended when he was ruled lbw to Stokes with the umpire's decision standing after a review despite the West Indian being struck high on the pads.

Shamarh Brooks struck six boundaries in his lively 39 from 71 balls before he edged to keeper Joss Buttler off James Anderson with his review unsuccessful.

Jermaine Blackwood made only 12 runs before his poor attempted drive off Bess went straight to Anderson at mid-off to leave West Indies at 186 for five before Dowrich and Chase consolidated.

England were bowled out for 204 on Thursday with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking a career best six for 42.

The test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-match series is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)

