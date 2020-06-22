Cricket-Windies' Dowrich chasing twin targets on England return

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich is targeting a century and an average of 40 in the three-test series against England next month, the 28-year-old has said.

Dowrich managed only 24 runs in six innings in his 2017 tour of England and is determined to make amends.

"I consider myself a different player to what I was three years ago," Dowrich told British media on Sunday.

"The last time I was here, it was very tough for me - it was a series that really changed around my career.

"Playing in England will always be a challenge, but I think I'm ready for it," added Dorwich, who since 2018 has an average of 40, the highest by any wicketkeeper.

"I'd like to leave England with a test hundred, and I'm looking to average around 40 in this series," he said.

"Scoring runs is always a challenge, but I think if you're going to rate yourself as a player, you have to be able to do it. I think I've put in enough work to come away with something in the series."

Batting at number seven Dowrich will need help from the tailenders to achieve his goals.

"You don't want them facing too many balls, but you still have to trust them in terms of when they do face the ball that they can get the job done," he said.

"You have to give them that confidence that they can do it. That's how it can work well for you as the main batter in that situation."

Southampton hosts the first test from July 8, with the next two matches in Manchester.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

