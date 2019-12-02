Cricket-Williamson, Taylor bring up centuries before rain stops play

Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the second test against England at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

WELLINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the second test against England at Seddon Park on Tuesday.

Williamson, who was dropped on 39 and 62 before almost running himself out on 97, was on 104 when rain started to fall at 1.55 p.m. (0055 GMT) with his side on 241-2 and holding a 140-run lead.

Ross Taylor had brought up his 19th test century with a four and two sixes off successive balls from Joe Root to move to 105 just moments before rain forced the players off.

The pair had put on 213 runs for the third wicket and virtually ensured New Zealand would seal the two-test series 1-0 after they won the first game at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

