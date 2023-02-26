Cricket-Williamson scores ton as New Zealand stretch lead to 197 runs

By Ian Ransom

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kane Williamson scored an inspiring century and topped New Zealand's runs list on day four of the second test against England on Monday, giving the hosts a lead of 197 runs and some hope of pulling off an unlikely win.

New Zealand were 423 for five in their second innings at tea, with Williamson 113 not out and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell on 62 as England's bowlers were made to toil at the Basin Reserve after captain Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on.

Williamson had managed only 10 runs in his three previous innings in the series but found form when his team needed it, anchoring partnerships with Henry Nicholls (29), Daryl Mitchell (54) and an unbroken 126-run stand with the in-form Blundell.

He and Blundell thwarted the English attack for the entire middle session after the hosts resumed on 325 for five after lunch.

On the fourth ball of the morning, Williamson hit paceman James Anderson through midwicket for four to eclipse Ross Taylor's mark of 7,683 runs and become the country's most prolific test batsman.

With their backs to the wall, New Zealand have produced by far their biggest total of the series, making Stokes's attacking decision on day three to make them bat again appear somewhat rash.

However, with the pitch holding up well, England may still fancy their chances of mowing down the required runs should they rattle through New Zealand's final wickets.

They would have had the Black Caps six wickets down when Blundell hooked Ollie Robinson straight to Anderson at backward square leg but the 40-year-old spilled the catch.

Blundell survived to bring up his fifty and Williamson cut Stuart Broad to the fence for four to complete his 26th hundred from 226 balls.

England captured two wickets in the morning after New Zealand resumed on 202 for three, still needing 24 runs to make the tourists bat again.

Williamson and Nicholls added only 19 runs to the overnight total before Nicholls was out edging Robinson to third slip where Harry Brook juggled the catch.

Mitchell came in to bat with attacking intent and raced toward a half-century with a 'Bazball-esque' strike-rate above a-run-a-ball.

Williamson played a much steadier hand but came within inches of being stumped by Ben Foakes off spinner Jack Leach when on 45.

Third umpire Aleem Dar spent time scanning various angles before concluding Williamson's toe had slid back just over the line to save him.

Mitchell smashed a six over Leach's head to score his seventh half-century off 52 balls.

A few balls later, Williamson reached his fifty from 148 balls with a dance down the wicket and a single off Leach.

Mitchell later tried to slog Broad over square leg but instead sent a top-edge to Joe Root behind the wicket.

