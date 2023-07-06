News & Insights

Cricket-Wickets tumble as England skittle Australia out but struggle to capitalise

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

July 06, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by Peter Hall for Reuters ->

By Peter Hall

LEEDS, England, July 6 (Reuters) - On another sensational day of Ashes action, with the pendulum swinging this way and that, England finished day one of the pivotal third test on 68-3 after bowling Australia out for 263 at Headingley.

A superb century from forgotten man Mitchell Marsh on Thursday dragged Australia back into the contest after the tourists had been struggling on 85-4, before a blistering spell of bowling from Mark Wood had the crowd off their seats.

Taking the final six Australian wickets for 23 runs, England looked to be in the ascendancy in a match they have to win to prevent the tourists retaining the Ashes with two games to spare.

However, the dismissals of both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, along with new number three Harry Brook, before the close of play ensured it was difficult to call who had the advantage after an action-packed encounter.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

