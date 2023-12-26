News & Insights

World Markets

Cricket-Wet outfield delays start of first test between S. Africa, India

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

December 26, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The start of the first test between South Africa and India was delayed on Tuesday because of a wet outfield at Centurion near Pretoria.

Play was due to start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) but the umpires will now inspect the field again at that time and then make a decision on when to start.

The start and toss was delayed by several wet patches around the field after heavy rain over the last few days. The day’s forecast is for a sunny start though rain is expected later.

India go in search of history when they face hosts in a two- test series, hoping to claim a first-ever series victory in a country where they have come close before, but fallen agonisingly short of the winning line.

South Africa have been victors in seven of India’s eight visits since the first in 1992 with one series drawn in 2010/11, but six of those successes have been by a single win margin.

Teams for the test will be revealed by the captains at the toss.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.