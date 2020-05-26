Cricket-West Indies test players return to small group training

US Markets

West Indies' test cricketers, including captain Jason Holder, returned to training in small groups at the Kensington Oval in preparation for their potential series against England in July, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The West Indies had been scheduled to visit England for three tests in June but the tour was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now looking at hosting the series in July.

"Based on the information we have at the moment, everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point this summer," Johnny Grave, chief executive officer of Cricket West Indies, said in a statement.

"... We are in the final stages of discussions with the ECB and we expect to hear from them shortly once their bio-secure plans have government and board support."

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, wicketkeeper Shai Hope and pacer Kemar Roach also returned to training under the watchful eyes of West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick and other coaches from the Barbados Cricket Association.

England cricketers returned to individual skill-based training last week.

