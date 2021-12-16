Cricket-West Indies call off Pakistan tour after nine COVID cases in squad

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The West Indies tour of Pakistan has been cut short after the number of COVID-19 cases in the touring party increased to nine, the two cricket boards said on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series... will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," they said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.