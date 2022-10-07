Cricket-Warner, Starc help Australia sweep T20 series v Windies

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia's David Warner smashed an incendiary half-century and Mitchell Starc claimed 4-20 to help the hosts beat West Indies by 31 runs in the second Twenty20 International and complete a 2-0 series sweep in Brisbane on Friday.

Warner got Australia off to a flyer with his stroke-filled 75 and Tim David belted 42 off 20 balls down the order to power them to 178-7 after being put in to bat.

Starc led Australia's spirited defence of the total with career-best figures, while Josh Hazlewood conceded only 19 runs in his four overs even if he finished without a wicket.

Johnson Charles (29) and Brandon King (23) could not convert their starts and lack of a partnership hurt West Indies, who finished on 147-8.

Warner's form is crucial to Australia's hopes of retaining their T20 World Cup title on home soil later this month and the left-hander looked in top shape as he tore into the West Indies attack.

Cameron Green fell for one and Aaron Finch made a scrappy 15 but Warner looked imperious as if batting on a different track.

The opener swept Jason Holder for the first of his three sixes and proved difficult to contain.

Warner scored 75 of Australia's first 95 runs before giving a ballooning return catch to bowler Odean Smith. His 41-ball blitz also included 10 boundaries.

Glenn Maxwell was run out for one but David's whirlwind cameo ensured there was no respite for the tourists.

Singapore-born David smashed Obed McCoy for two sixes and two fours before missing the fifth ball, a full toss, to be lbw in the eventful 17th over.

West Indies applied the brake in the last three overs, conceding only 21 runs, but still fell short of the target.

Beginning on Sunday, Australia play three T20 matches against England before beginning their World Cup campaign versus New Zealand on Oct. 22.

