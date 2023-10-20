Cricket-Warner praises Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership

By Rohith Nair

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - David Warner picked up the player of the match award for his sensational knock of 163 in Friday's 62-run World Cup win over Pakistan but he was quick to praise his opening partner Mitchell Marsh who made a ton on his birthday.

Warner and Marsh (121) put Pakistan to the sword by smashing 24 fours and 18 sixes in a commanding 259-run partnership that set the platform for Australia's second straight win of the tournament.

Marsh was in pristine form as he smacked the ball to all corners of the ground, hitting Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three sixes.

"I was probably the opposite, David and Goliath. But he struck the ball so well and he was very, very unlucky to get out like that," Warner told reporters.

"He's in such a great frame of mind at the moment and we love when Mitch is in that zone. Today his tempo was very, very good... He executed very, very well and he was miffed to not keep going on today."

Both batters brought up their hundreds off consecutive deliveries and Warner was ecstatic for his partner, who celebrated his 32nd birthday with his career-best knock.

"He's the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone and he's always a character and that's what you need in teams and in these back up against the wall games," Warner added.

"It was awesome for him to come out today, on his birthday as well. He said to me today that he hasn't really scored any runs on his birthday so he's happy about that. I think tonight is (going to be) Indian tradition -- cake in the face!"

Warner, 36, has now scored hundreds in four consecutive ODIs against Pakistan while he also has a test triple-ton against the Asian team.

"Sometimes you just match up well against certain teams and they're going to bowl you good balls. Sometimes you're going to put away those good balls," Warner said.

"I'll probably even look at someone like Shaheen Shah and think, 'Oh, he probably has my measure a little bit', but he doesn't.

"They're the guys that you try and watch as hard as you can, left arm, swinging at about 140 Ks (km/hr). It can be a difficult task to try and take on."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: @RohithNair;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.