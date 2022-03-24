Cricket-Warner, Khawaja put Australia in firm control of deciding test

David Warner hit a stroke-filled half-century as he and opening partner Usman Khawaja put Australia in firm control of the deciding third and final test against Pakistan at Lahore on Thursday.

The left-handers added 96 for their opening stand as Australia reached 97-1 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day at the Gaddafi Stadium, stretching their overall lead to 220.

Warner hit six fours and a six in his knock before he was dismissed shortly before lunch for 51, cleaned up by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan-born Khawaja, who top-scored for Australia in the first innings with 91, was not out on 44 as the touring side looked to accumulate quick runs before setting their opponents a target.

Khawaja was bowled on 31 by pacer Naseem Shah but was reprieved when the television umpire ruled the bowler had overstepped the crease.

The first two tests of the series -- the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 -- were drawn.

