Cricket-Warner dismissed for 34 against Pakistan in final test

SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - David Warner was dismissed for 34 on the second morning of the third test against Pakistan on Thursday, the Australia opener denied a big score in what is likely to be his penultimate innings in the long form of the game.

The 37-year-old, who will retire from the format after the match, came through a single over with six runs to his name at the end of play on Wednesday and resumed with childhood friend Usman Khawaja under cloudy skies at Sydney Cricket Ground.

He should have been removed for 20 when Pakistan debutant Saim Ayub dropped a sitter at first slip, and was fortunate on 27 that his edge went between the slips and gully and ran to the boundary for four.

A bowling change for Pakistan did the trick with off-spinner Agha Salman coming on to remove Warner with his third ball, the Australian bamboozled by the spin and bounce and edging the delivery to Babar Azam in the cordon.

Warner walked off to another ovation from the crowd at his home ground, leaving Australia on 70-1 as the lunch break approached, still 243 runs behind Pakistan's 313.

Australia hold an unassailable lead in the three-match series after victories in the tests in Perth and Melbourne.

The lefthander's 34 runs took his career tally to 8,729 in 112 tests since his debut in 2011 at an average of 44.53.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

