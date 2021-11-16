Cricket-U.S. to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup as ICC maps out white-ball schedule

Adds quotes

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States will host its first ever major cricket event after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced 14 host nations for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) World Cups, Twenty20 World Cups and Champions Trophy tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

The U.S. will co-host the 2024 men's T20 World Cup with West Indies while Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia will also stage ICC events.

"The ICC has identified the USA as a strategic market for growth that will benefit cricket around the world," Paraag Marathe, chair of the Board of USA Cricket, said.

"A major event in 2024 will be the critical catalyst to improve facilities, develop a professional league, grow the fanbase and inspire public and corporate support."

Pakistan will stage the 2025 Champions Trophy, the first time it has hosted an ICC event since sharing the 1996 ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka.

"To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"It's fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us.

"This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans."

The ICC added that a similar process would identify hosts for women's and Under-19s events for the next cycle.

Hosting the Champions Trophy will come as a huge boost for defending champions Pakistan, after New Zealand and England cancelled tours in September citing security concerns.

Australia, however, announced that they would tour Pakistan next year for the first time since 1998.

International teams have largely refused to tour Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

"I am pleased no end with the ICC's decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

"By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills."

HOSTS

T20 World Cup

2024: U.S. and West Indies

2026: India and Sri Lanka

2028: Australia and New Zealand

2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

ODI World Cup

2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

2031: India and Bangladesh

Champions Trophy

2025: Pakistan

2029: India

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Toby Davis)

