Cricket-Twenty20 World Cup schedule under 'very high risk' - CA boss

Ian Ransom Reuters
Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts has downplayed the prospect of the Twenty20 World Cup going ahead in 2020, saying the October-November schedule was under "very high risk" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, we’ve been hopeful all along that it could be staged in October-November but you would have to say there is a very high risk about the prospect of that happening," Roberts told reporters in a video call on Friday.

"In the event that that doesn’t happen, there are potential windows in the February-March period, October-November the following year.

"And there’s implications here for the ICC over a number of years. So there’s a lot of complexity for the ICC to deal with."

The sport's world governing body, the International Cricket Council, has the final say over whether the Oct. 18-Nov. 15 event will go ahead.

On Thursday, the ICC deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10.

