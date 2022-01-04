Cricket-Thakur frustrates South Africa with five-wicket haul

By Mark Gleeson

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India's Shardul Thakur claimed five wickets to remove South Africa’s top order and leave the home side 191-7 at tea on the second day of the second test at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

Thakur took three wickets in five overs just before lunch and then two more in the second session for career best figures of 5-43.

But half centuries from both Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma ensured the test was evenly poised as South Africa look to fight their way back into the series after losing the first test.

The home side trail by 11 runs, after India scored 202 in their first innings, and are looking for a lead on a pitch expected to favour the seamers as the match progresses.

Thakur broke South Africa’s early resistance some 90 minutes into the day’s play when he had Dean Elgar caught behind for 28 after the home skipper had initially held off an impressive early barrage of hostile bowling.

Petersen brought up his first test half century but then followed back to the dressing room when he was caught in the slips off Thakur for 62.

Rassie van der Dussen went cheaply off the last ball of the first session, with an inside edge, although television replays suggested the ball might have fallen short before being claimed by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

But the umpires determined there was no conclusive evidence that the catch fell short and the dismissal stood.

Bavuma and Kyle Verreyne put on a 60-run partnership after lunch before Verreyne was trapped leg before wicket for 21.

The 30-year-old Thakur then bagged his fifth wicket when he had Bavuma snagged as he played a loose shot at a ball going leg side.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.