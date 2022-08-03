Cricket-Tahir and Jayasuriya enter draft in Big Bash spin influx

MELBOURNE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Big Bash League franchises looking to bolster their spin attack will be spoilt for choice after South African Imran Tahir, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya and Afghan Mujeeb Ur Rahman entered the draft pool on Wednesday.

Tournament regular Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka also joined the overseas pool, which currently has 169 players from 15 countries.

Tahir, 43, has been a familiar face in Twenty20 leagues across the world, while Mujeeb has represented Brisbane Heart.

Like Mujeeb, fellow Afghans Mohammad Nabi and Zahir Khan will be eligible for retention after both having played for Melbourne Renegades in the last season.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Jayasuriya will hope to attract franchises having routed Australia with 12 wickets in his debut test at Galle last month.

Jayasuriya has 29 wickets from three tests though the 30-year-old is yet to play a Twenty20 International.

England's Overton brothers, Jamie and Craig, have also been nominated.

Pakistan players were absent from the pool with the ESPNcricinfo website reporting the country's cricket board would not allow them to play.

Nominations close on Aug. 21 and the draft will be held on Aug. 28.

