Cricket-Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session

LEEDS, England, July 7 (Reuters) - England's hopes once again lay with Ben Stokes as the captain remained at the crease following the morning session on day two of the third Ashes test on Friday, with the hosts struggling on 142-7 at lunch, trailing Australia by 121 runs.

On his home ground, Joe Root edged through to the slips off the second ball of the day without adding to his overnight score of 19, before another Yorkshireman, Jonny Bairstow (12), was out moments later, gifting Australia another catch.

Stokes, whose incredible century at Lord's in the second test was in vain as England fell 2-0 behind in the series, appeared to be visibly uncomfortable with his troublesome knee injury, but soldiered on to stem the flow of wickets.

Alongside the recalled Moeen Ali, the pair put together a partnership of 44 at a steady scoring rate, before the returning spinner wildly hooked the ball straight to Steve Smith to give Australia captain Pat Cummins his fourth wicket of the innings.

Chris Woakes (10) tried to up the ante with some big shots, but got a top edge through to wicket keeper Alex Carey on the last ball before lunch to leave the hosts seven down and staring down the barrel of another defeat.

Trailing by such a margin, in a match England have to win to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare, another captain's innings in the afternoon session is needed to keep alive home hopes.

