Cricket-Stokes puts England in charge against Windies

MANCHESTER, July 17 (Reuters) - Ben Stokes was 172 not out as England accelerated to a commanding 378-5 at tea on day two of the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday.

Stokes and Dom Sibley had dug in before lunch to frustrated the West Indies attack but Stokes cut loose with a flurry of boundaries after the interval.

Sibley, who reached his second test century before lunch, was eventually dismissed for 120, caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of Roston Chase.

England began the day on 207-3 and added only 57 in the day's opening session as the West Indies attack stifled the run rate in muggy conditions helping swing bowling.

But it was different story when Stokes began to loosen his arms, striking one magnificent six over long-on off a decent delivery by paceman Alzarri Joseph.

Ollie Pope missed out when he was lbw for seven to Chase who was extracting spin and bounce from the a wicket that offered plenty for the bowlers throughout.

Chase has taken four for 106 off 32 overs.

Jos Buttler survived one big lbw shout as he reached tea on 12 not out -- leaving West Indies without any reviews.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 after last week's four-wicket victory at Southampton -- the first international cricket match since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down world sport.

As at Southampton, the match is being played without fans.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

