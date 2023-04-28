Cricket-Stoinis stars as Lucknow claim massive win over Punjab

April 29 (Reuters) - Marcus Stoinis said he was happy to contribute in any way possible for Lucknow Super Giants after scoring 72 at number four to propel them to the second-highest total in Indian Premier League history in their 56-run win over Punjab Kings.

Stoinis and Kyle Mayers (54) each scored half-centuries on Friday, while Ayush Badoni (43) and Nicholas Pooran (45) added to the total as Lucknow ended on 257-5, six runs short of the record of 263 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Mayers got Lucknow off to a strong start, combining with captain KL Rahul for 41 runs, before Stoinis and Badoni put together an 89-run stand for the third wicket.

Stoinis has batted at either number five or six for Lucknow this season, but the Australian excelled in an unfamiliar role on Friday, smashing 11 boundaries.

"I do enjoy the responsibility of batting a bit lower and seeing the game home," Stoinis said. "Part of my journey is batting at every position. Bowl the first over, bowl the last over. I'm happy to do whatever my team needs."

The 33-year-old also contributed with the ball, dismissing opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over of Punjab's innings, before his evening was cut short when he injured his finger, forcing him to retire hurt.

Asked about the finger, Stoinis said: "It's been better but yeah, it is what it is. We will get a scan later."

Lucknow pacers Yash Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up seven wickets to bring Punjab's chase to an end on 201 runs, with Atharva Taide (66) top-scoring for the hosts.

Lucknow next face Bangalore on May 1, while Punjab take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

