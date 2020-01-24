Cricket-Stars coach Hussey fined for spikes joke

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has been fined A$2,000 for joking he was trying to gain a competitive advantage by wearing spikes during a pitch inspection before a Big Bash League clash, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
