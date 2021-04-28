Cricket Star Donates One BTC To Help India’s COVID-19 Fight

Professional cricket star Brett Lee has donated one bitcoin to a fund offering relief for Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

Brett Lee, a professional cricketer for the Indian Premier League, has donated one bitcoin (worth about $55,000 at the time of this writing) to aid India’s ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was inspired by fellow Australian cricket player Pat Cummins, who donated $50,000 toward a fund for oxygen supplies in India’s hospitals, according to a Twitter announcement about his own donation.

“India has been like a second home to me,” per the announcement. “I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India.”

India is currently battling another wave of the coronavirus and the country’s healthcare system has been overwhelmed. Crypto Relief was started by the country’s cryptocurrency and blockchain technology leaders to help local hospitals. However, the fund may be facing regulatory hurdles in its mission.

“Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need,” Lee added in his Twitter statement. “I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times.”

