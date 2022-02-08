Cricket-Sri Lanka's Mendis tests positive for COVID-19 before Australia T20 series

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Twenty20 series in Australia, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Twenty20 series in Australia, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

Mendis was named in the 20-member squad last month after returning from a suspension imposed for breaching the team's bio-bubble anti-coronavirus protocols during their tour of England in July.

"Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)," the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said in a statement.

"Mendis is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and placed in isolation since Monday."

The five-match T20 series is set to begin in Sydney on Friday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters