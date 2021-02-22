World Markets

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Kumara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Windies tour

Arvind Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of the West Indies, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Monday.

Kumar, 24, is likely to miss the limited-overs leg of the tour, which begins on March 3.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the squad...Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19. He was detected during PCR Tests carried out yesterday," the SLC said in a statement.

"Immediately upon identification, Lahiru Kumara has been directed to follow the Government's health protocol. Sri Lanka cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated health protocols."

Sri Lanka are due to play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals plus two tests - all behind closed doors in Antigua.

