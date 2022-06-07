Cricket-Sri Lanka name two spinners for first T20 against Australia

June 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka included Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, recently back from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in their side for the first Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday as they look to test the visitors with spin.

Batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were also named in the Dasun Shanaka-led team to face the world champions in Colombo in the first game of the three-match series.

Among the notable omissions was young quick Matheesha Pathirana, who caught the eye playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Australia announced their team on Monday, sticking with the three-pronged pace attack that led them to the World Cup last year. Kane Richardson was chosen alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with Ashton Agar selected as the sole spinner.

Sri Lanka suffered a 4-1 series loss to Australia earlier this year.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)

