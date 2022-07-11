Cricket-Sri Lanka beat Australia by innings and 39 runs to level series

COLOMBO, July 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second test to level the two-match series 1-1 in Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka amassed 554 in reply to Australia's 364 in the first innings to claim a lead of 190.

Australia were all out for 151 in their second innings, with Marnus Labuschagne topscoring with 32.

Sri Lanka's debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 6-59 to go with his 6-118 in the first innings.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Alex Richardson

