Cricket-Sri Lanka agree to England tour despite contract row

Contributor
Amlan Chakraborty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

Sri Lanka's cricket board said on Tuesday its players have agreed to tour England, even though a contract dispute remains unresolved.

Updates with Sri Lanka board confirmation of tour

COLOMBO, June 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cricket boardsaid on Tuesday its players have agreed to tour England, even though a contract dispute remains unresolved.

The players, including test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

"The team will go ahead with the tour. All the players are available," a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman told Reuters.

The players will leave for England early on Wednesday, he added.

The players had criticised the "unfair and non-transparent" contracts in a statement last month but continued with their tour of Bangladesh for a three-match one-day series.

"They will play this tour without signing any contract," players' representative Nishan Premathiratne told the ESPNcricinfo website ahead of the players' departure for London.

"They have signed a voluntary declaration, but there's nothing there about player remuneration. They have always been committed to playing for Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals in England. The limited-overs tour begins on June 23.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters