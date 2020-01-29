Cricket-Sporting NZ duo applauded for aiding stricken Windies batsman

New Zealand players Jesse Tashkoff and Joey Field proved good Samaritans on Wednesday when they helped ease a double dose of pain suffered by West Indies batsman Kirk McKenzie in their U-19 World Cup quarter-final.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.