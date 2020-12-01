Cricket-South Africa's Rabada ruled out of England ODI series

CAPE TOWN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day series against England after sustaining a right adductor strain, officials said on Tuesday.

He is expected to take about three weeks to recover and Rabada has therefore been released from the squad and bio-secure environment that is in place for the England tour.

Cricket South Africa said his release was designed to ensure rehabilitation and preparation for the 25-year-old ahead of the two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts later this month.

South Africa play three ODIs against England, starting at the weekend, following on three Twenty20 Internationals.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

