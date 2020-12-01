World Markets

Cricket-South Africa's Rabada ruled out of England ODI series

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day series against England after sustaining a right adductor strain, officials said on Tuesday.

He is expected to take about three weeks to recover and Rabada has therefore been released from the squad and bio-secure environment that is in place for the England tour.

Cricket South Africa said his release was designed to ensure rehabilitation and preparation for the 25-year-old ahead of the two-test series against Sri Lanka that starts later this month.

South Africa play three ODIs against England, starting at the weekend, following on three Twenty20 Internationals.

