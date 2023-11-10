News & Insights

World Markets

Cricket-South Africa wrap up World Cup group stage with win over Afghanistan

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 10, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

AHMEDABAD, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa saw off a spirited fightback from Afghanistan to win by five wickets in their final World Cup group game and consolidate second place in the standings.

South Africa have 14 points from their nine games, two points ahead of Australia who play Bangladesh on Saturday. Both South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Afghanistan wrapped up their best ever World Cup campaign with four wins and also sealed a place in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted 244 in 50 overs on the back of Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten knock of 97, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, while Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 4-44.

In response, South Africa opener Quinton de Kock set up the chase with a breezy 41 that took him to the top of the tournament's scoring charts on 591 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen (76 not out) then guided the Proteas home, stitching together a 65-run partnership with Andile Phehlukwayo, who smashed the winning runs with a massive six over deep mid wicket in the 48th over.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: @RohithNair;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.