Cricket-South Africa win second test against New Zealand by 198 runs, series drawn

March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa won the second and final test against New Zealand by 198 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

New Zealand won the first test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

