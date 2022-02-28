World Markets

Cricket-South Africa win second test against New Zealand by 198 runs, series drawn

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published

South Africa won the second and final test against New Zealand by 198 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa won the second and final test against New Zealand by 198 runs in Christchurch on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

New Zealand won the first test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Is Russia-Ukraine Priced Into The Market?

Feb 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular