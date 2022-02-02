Cricket-South Africa skipper Elgar gives backing to coach Boucher

CAPE TOWN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Test captain Dean Elgar says the team will show "support" for embattled coach Mark Boucher, who faces a Cricket South Africa disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct in May.

Boucher has been accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams and of sidelining his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe. He denies both allegations.

CSA had wanted the hearings to be held next month following the team's two-test series in New Zealand that starts on Feb. 17, but they have been postponed to the week of May 16 to allow players to testify at the request of Boucher's legal team.

South Africa host Bangladesh for a test and One-Day International series from March 18.

"Cricket comes first for us, irrespective of what our head coach is going through," Elgar told reporters ahead of the team's departure for New Zealand on Wednesday.

"But we are supporting him through this process because we know how much value he adds to our system and our group. He is a massive part of it.

"It is just another hurdle in our path that we have to get over. We need to stick together, which we have done in the past, and let this process follow its course."

Elgar said he was unaware of which players would be called to testify.

"We only heard about it today, we haven't heard anything else. I doubt it will affect the team, this process has been up in the air for some time now," he said.

"We had a feeling it might come to this point where players would be asked to testify, and so be it."

Former spinner Adams, who played for South Africa between 1995 and 2004, last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team.

Boucher later apologised "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived", and said he is "looked forward to dealing with and defending these allegations".

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.