World Markets

Cricket-South Africa pull out of women’s tour to England

Contributor
Nick Said Reuters
Published

South Africa’s women’s side have pulled out of a proposed tour of England next month due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, ending hopes they would be able to return to the pitch after series against Australia and West Indies were cancelled.

CAPE TOWN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s women’s side have pulled out of a proposed tour of England next month due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, ending hopes they would be able to return to the pitch after series against Australia and West Indies were cancelled.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement on Tuesday, saying players would continue train in their own provinces having failed to meet up for a planned camp on Sunday.

"It is frustrating that another opportunity for our Proteas (women) to play against top quality opposition has again had to be cancelled but as always the safety of our players and support staff is the prime consideration," Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said.

England are trying to convince the West Indies to send their women’s side to play instead, local media reported.

The England men's team played a three-test home series against West Indies last month, the first international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic, without spectators at biosecure venues.

England's men have also played two matches of a three-test series against Pakistan this month, also behind closed doors.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular