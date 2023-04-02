Cricket-South Africa move to brink of World Cup qualification

By Mark Gleeson

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - Aiden Markram scored a superb century and Sisanda Magala claimed five wickets to lead South Africa to a 146-run win over the Netherlands in a one-day international on Sunday and move them to the brink of World Cup qualification.

Markram plundered 175 runs off 126 balls as South Africa, put into bat, scored 370-8 off their 50 overs before Magala took his first five-wicket haul to help dismiss the Dutch for 224.

The win lifted South Africa into eighth place in the World Cup Super League standings, from where they can now automatically qualify for the World Cup in October.

The top eight teams participate in the tournament in India, and South Africa can now only be knocked out of the top eight by Ireland, who must win all three games I their home series against Bangladesh next month to do so.

Markham brought up his first ODI ton as he attacked the Dutch bowlers in a 199-run fifth-wicket partnership with David Miller, who blasted 91 off 61 balls before skying a shot and missing out on his century.

Markham thrashed 17 fours and seven sixes while Miller hit 10 boundaries.

The Netherlands bowling attack started brightly, dismissing South Africa’s openers cheaply but then came in for a peppering, eventually going at a rate of 7.4 per over.

Musa Ahmed scored an ODI career best 61 and Max O’Dowd contributed 47 as the Dutch gamely chased a formidable target but were never able to keep up with the required run rate. They were bowled out in 39.1 overs.

South Africa’s victory, which followed an eight-wicket win over the Dutch in Benoni on Friday, knocked the West Indies out of eighth place in the Super League standings and condemned them to participating in the qualifying playoff tournament in Zimbabwe in June where they will chase one of two available places at the 10-team World Cup.

Already qualified for the tournament from Oct. 5-Nov. 19 are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and hosts India.

