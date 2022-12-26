Cricket-South Africa bowled out for 189 in first innings v Australia

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Cameron Green took five wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 189 in their first innings after tea on day one of the second test against Australia on Monday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christopher Cushing)

