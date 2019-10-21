Cricket-South Africa all out for 162 against India in Ranchi

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Africa were all out for 162, conceding a first innings deficit of 335 runs, on day three of the third and final test against India in Ranchi on Monday.

Zubayr Hamza was South Africa's top scorer with a defiant 62, his maiden test fifty, while Temba Bavuma (32) and Gary Linde (37) were the only other batsmen to manage a double digit score.

Umesh Yadav (3-40) was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, who are chasing a series whitewash.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

