Cricket-Sharma's sixes help India beat NZ in third T20 to clinch series

Rohit Sharma belted two sixes off the final two deliveries of a Super Over to give India victory in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday and clinch the series with two games to spare.
